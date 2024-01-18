Protecting our children from unhealthy foods

THE EDITOR: In TT we have been hearing and reading about non-communicable diseases (NCDs) throughout this century, especially since the Caricom heads of government issued the Declaration of Port of Spain: Uniting to Stop the Epidemic of Chronic NCDs in September 2007. The four major NCDs are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes.

As countries focus on NCD prevention, they seek to promote healthy eating and regular physical activity, and to warn about the health risks associated with alcohol and tobacco use. One modifiable risk factor for NCDs is an unhealthy diet. In other words, eating healthily would reduce the risk of diet- related disease.

One way of promoting healthy eating is by protecting children from unhealthy foods. Ideally, there needs to be a whole-of-society approach if children are to be protected from unhealthy foods. Here are some suggestions:

Parents can: Model healthy eating at home; provide children with opportunities to be involved in the preparation of healthy foods, including snacks; avoid purchasing sugar-sweetened beverages and sugary and salty snacks; select schools for children that promote healthy eating; advocate for school boards to formulate and implement nutrition policies.

Schools can: educate students about healthy eating; highlight healthy eating during Caribbean Nutrition Awareness Month in June; conduct programmes to enable parents to be more informed about healthy nutrition for children.

Civil society organisations can: advocate for a healthier food environment in the country; conduct programmes for parents on nutrition for children and teenagers.

The Government can: develop a comprehensive national health promotion and health education programme involving various ministries and the municipal corporations; initiate a process to develop national dietary guidelines; arrange for basic courses for parents in nutrition for children and teenagers to be conducted throughout the country using community centres and other suitable locations; develop appropriate national policies to create a healthier food environment and promote healthy eating in families; launch media campaigns to promote healthy eating among children and teenagers.

I hope that 2024 would be a year in which significant progress can be made in implementing NCD-prevention strategies and developing a whole-of-society approach to protect children from unhealthy foods.

