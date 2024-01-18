Prison officer reported missing in Barrackpore

Barrackpore police are investigating the disappearance of a 35-year-old prison officer.

The police said Alexander Johnson left home at around 9.30 am on Wednesday. His car and cell phone were found at his home. He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt and black short pants.

He is assigned to the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre in Santa Rosa and was expected to report for duty on Wednesday night.

However, Johnson did not show up and relatives could not locate him.

Relatives also alerted his colleagues, who informed them that he did not report to duty.

The worried relatives then reported him missing to the police.

Sgt Mungroo is leading investigations.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Barrackpore police station at 654-0609 or the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS App.