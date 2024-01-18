Police officer shot dead during Spring Village firefight

Police are investigating the murder of police constable Ravindra Harrinarine was shot to death on Wednesday night during a firefight.

Harrinarine, who was attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, was shot and killed at Bassie Street, Spring Village, Valsayn.

Reports say he was with a woman when the incident occurred but she was unharmed.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Harrinarine in a firefight with another man near a parked car.

A woman is seen running off shortly before the men start shooting at each other. Police said the officer's gun was stolen after he collapsed.

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has not yet publicly commented on the shooting.

Police Welfare Association president Gideon Dickson was unreachable for comment.