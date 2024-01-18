Nurse robbed at gunpoint of car in Fyzabad after crash

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 38-year-old nurse from Valencia was robbed at gunpoint of her car on Wednesday night along the Archibald-De Leon Highway, where she stopped after a crash.

The police said at around 10.20 pm, the victim was heading towards La Brea in her black Honda Vezel (PDX 5246) along the highway.

On reaching near the Delhi Road intersection, Fyzabad, a brown Nissan Tiida car heading in the same direction came into contact with the back of her car, causing her to stop.

The unsuspecting victim got out of the driver’s seat, leaving the car idling to check the damage.

Two male occupants of the Tiida, both with guns, approached her, and one announced a hold-up.

She became fearful for her life and stepped away from her car, which was worth about $168,000.

One of the bandits got in her car and drove towards the Point Fortin area.

The other returned to the Tiida and drove off.

The woman managed to alert the police.

WPC Maxima, PCs Morean, Bisram, and other officers from the South Western Division Task Force and the Emergency Response Patrol responded and searched for the suspects and car without success.

The suspects were both about five feet six inches tall.

One was dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt and a bandanna covering his face, and the other was in a short-sleeved black T-shirt with a mask covering his face.

PC Cummings of the Fyzabad police station is leading investigations.