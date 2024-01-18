Nigel Paul, Aaron Prince among 120 boxers at National Boxing champs

TT boxer Nigel Paul. - Angelo Marcelle/ File Photo

OLYMPIANS Nigel Paul and Aaron Prince will be among the boxers in the ring at the National Boxing Championships 2023, which begins today and runs until Sunday at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville. Action starts at 6 pm today.

A record of over 120 boxers have registered to compete. In his opening elite men's 63.5kg bout today, Prince will fight Randy Sooknarine.

Paul will be in action tomorrow in the elite men's 92+ kg category. This year is an Olympic year and the championships will help the boxers prepare as they hope to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The elite novice division has attracted mixed martial arts and kickboxing athletes.

Fourteen bouts are scheduled for today in the 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 80kg and 92+kg categories.

Boxers from Defence Force, Police Boxing Gym, MILAT Boxing Gym and Youth Training Centre are some of the clubs represented. The TT Amateur Boxing Association thanked title sponsor Rolling Tyres, Sports Company of TT, the acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar and his staff for the support.