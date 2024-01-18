Magnificent San Fernando

-

Jerome Teelucksingh

ON AUGUST 6, 2023, Prof Brinsley Samaroo’s masterpiece, The City Around the Hill: The San Fernando Story, was featured at the city hall auditorium in San Fernando. The book is arranged into five sections and spans from 1900 to the present day. It is entertaining and educational. The diversity and splendour of San Fernando are captured in its pages. Some of the people featured are from outside of the city, such as James Lee Wah, who was born in rural Tableland.

San Fernando has global connections which are commendable. Included are stalwarts as Carlton Mack, a Cantonese youth who migrated to Trinidad in 1932 and became immersed in the business sector, resulting in the JTA Supermarket and Carlton Centre. Similarly, there is the politician Roy Joseph, whose parents were Syrian immigrants.

Many who were nurtured in San Fernando have gone abroad, and this diaspora has made us proud. Some San Fernandians have become part of the outstanding diaspora. They include Eugene Chan, who would have migrated to China. Also, Ibbit Mosaheb, an early member of the PNM and the second mayor of this city, migrated to Ontario in Canada and began a dental practice. And world renowned novelist Samuel Selvon left this city for London and then Canada, before returning home.

These examples reinforce Samaroo’s observation, "Coming from a small island, they left big footprints in a continental space" (p. 72).

Olympic stars as Rodney Wilkes, Hasely Crawford and Mannie Ramjohn, coupled with legendary calypsonian Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), left "big footprints" and are further proof that there is something special about San Fernando.

It is really amazing when we consider this city has been either the home of, or provided education for, three presidents – Noor Hassanali, George Maxwell Richards and Christine Kangaloo; and two prime ministers – Patrick Manning and Basdeo Panday.

The book has a gender balance and includes personalities as Beryl Archibald-Crichlow, a social worker and former mayor, and Muriel Donawa-McDavidson, who served with distinction in the San Fernando Borough Council and also our Parliament. Also, well-known is Madame Ramdoolarie Maharaj, who carved a niche in cosmetology.

The biographies reflect the calibre of men and women who overcame hardships and challenges. Families as the Montanos had their dreams, careers and businesses interrupted by World War I, the Great Depression and World War II.

They are among hundreds of families who made sacrifices to continue the sacred responsibility of building a young city and nation.

Certainly these life stories will inspire youths who desperately need more positive role models. Such positive influences can possibly help delinquent minds and inspire them to return to the right path of life.

All countries have an "ugly history," which is a history about which some feel guilty and embarrassed. San Fernando has its fair share, especially during the colonial era. Interestingly, Samaroo identifies some of this ugly history in section 2. He included the Moharram Massacre of 1884 and the June 1937 uprising. He placed these incidents in a proper historical context. Likewise, in the post-independence years, the Bloody Tuesday incident of March 1975 is reflective of a people’s continuing struggle for social justice and freedom.

One of the admirable features of this monograph is the beautiful photographs depicting the old and modern architecture, infrastructure and landmarks. Fascinating scenes of San Fernando Hill, Skinner Park, King’s Wharf, Naparima Bowl, the general hospital and Carib House will certainly appeal to readers.

In section 4, there are brief snapshots on educational institutions as ASJA, Open Bible High School and San Fernando Central Secondary School. There is also information on some of the churches, mandirs and masjids. The existence of these religious institutions reflect a city of tolerance and a progressive people.

This book is published at a time when our country is in a historical crisis. Many of us lack an identity and historical consciousness. The result is that we would be less patriotic. Furthermore, if we have no heritage consciousness then we become superficial citizens who are rootless. And, superficial citizens create a hollow nation.

The two simple messages emanating from The City Around the Hill are, firstly, that we must be grateful to the early pioneers who laid the foundations of San Fernando and, secondly, we must cherish and protect this city with its glorious institutions and unique infrastructure. San Fernando is our city, a precious legacy.

It is my firm belief that The City Around the Hill should challenge us to be patriotic and loyal to San Fernando and the rest of TT.