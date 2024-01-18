Liam Trepte cops 80K cycling road race

LIAM TREPTE demonstrated his stamina to win the first TT Cycling Federation 2024 Road Cycling Challenge series of the year, held on Sunday.

Trepte, representing Raiders Cycle and Multisport, completed the 80K course in one hour and 37 minutes.

Jean-Marc Granderson of Evolution Cycling Academy finished second and Russell Elcock of Team Drive Phase Sport was third. Over 20 cyclists competed in the elite men's category.

Adam Alexander of Raiders and Enrique De Comarmond of Heatwave rounded off the top five.

Only Marsha Trepte, Liam's mother, competed in the elite women's category.

Cyclists participated in multiple categories. Naomi Garcia of JLD won the juvenile women's category, ahead of Vaporwake Multisport's Shameka Hoyte and in the juvenile men's division, Trishton Jaichan of PSL won with Cristian Nelson of Vaporwake finishing in second place.

TT junior cyclists Syndel Samaroo (JLD) and Jadian Neaves (Raiders) competed in the junior men's category. Samaroo finished ahead of Neaves.

Masters athletes participated in the 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70+ age groups.

The winners were Sheldon Ramjit of Hummingbirds (40-49), Roger Farrell of Valkyries (50-59), Cyril Fook of Valkyries (60-69) and Robert Farrell of Evolution (Masters 70+).

The race started at the lighthouse in Port of Spain and the cyclists headed to the Couva flyover, before returning to the Mucurapo Foreshore.