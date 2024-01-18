Kalypso Revue pays tribute to Baron, Aloes

Baron (Timothy Watkins) -

Kalypso Revue tent will open on Friday at the Arima Velodrome from 8 pm with a slate of new talent and icons of the calypso scene.

This year, the late Lord Kitchener’s legacy tent pays tribute to two beloved musical masters of the artform, Timothy "Baron" Watkins and Michael "Sugar Aloes" Osuna.

When Sugar Aloes sang of being compared to Baron in 1992, with his hit kaiso I Love Being Me, their friendly rivalry captured the imagination of calypso fans. Since then, their musical affinity has endured over the years, , a media release said.

With music in his blood since his childhood in the Baptist church, Baron was brought to the calypso stage by his friend Garfield Blackman, known then as Lord Shorty, back in 1971. Nicknamed “The Sweet Soca Man” for his sweet vocals, Baron made his name with catchy calypso hits (including River of Tears, Doh Rock It So, This Melody Sweet and Somebody) and parang-soca staples like Is Christmas Again. He has earned a special place in the kaiso domain, and in 2022 his hometown of La Romaine renamed a street in his honour.

Sugar Aloes established himself as a serious calypso contender with his biting political commentary. He beat the pack to win the Calypso Monarch crown with Reflections in 2008.

Fans will remember his hits over his long career, such as Nobody Loves Nobody, the festive Black Cake Lover and his poignant musing, Signs of the End of Times which have cemented his status as a living legend of the contemporary calypso stage, the release said.

The two men will headline the Revue and will entertain patrons with their sets– which will include fan favourites from their repertoires.

Alongside the veteran calypsonians will be other kaiso stars, like Trinidad Rio, reigning Queen of Caribbean Calypso Terri Lyons, Skatie, Lady Watchman, Pink Panther, Devon Seale, Singing Sonia, Mahalia Regis, Makeda Darius, Bevon St Clair, and former Young King Mighty Diamond.