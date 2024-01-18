Health Ministry, Vemco recall Quaker Oats products

Three of the Quaker Oats products recalled by the company as reported by the Health Ministry. - Photo courtesy parents.com

QUAKER Oats granola bars, Quaker oatmeal squares cinnamon and Quaker oatmeal squares brown sugar are part of a recall exercise by the Quaker Oats Company due to salmonella contamination.

In a release, the Health Ministry said there has been a revised voluntary recall notice for Quaker Oats granola bars as of January 11 due to possible salmonella contamination.

It said according to Quaker Oats, it has expanded its list of more than a dozen recalled products issued on December 15 to include additional cereals, bars and snacks, due to salmonella contamination.

The list includes Quaker Chewy granola bars (fruity fun) in the flavours of amazing apple, splendid strawberry, amazing apple and splendid strawberry variety pack, yogurt strawberry, yogurt blueberry, and yogurt variety packs; Cap'n Crunch Treats crunch berries cereal bar, Cap'n Crunch Treats bars variety pack, Cap'n Crunch Treats peanut butter crunch cereal bar, Cap'n Crunch Treats original crunch cereal bars.

Other products include Quaker Chewy granola breakfast cereal chocolate and strawberry variety pack, Quaker Chewy granola breakfast cereal chocolate, Quaker Chewy granola breakfast cereal strawberry, Quaker oatmeal squares cinnamon, Quaker oatmeal squares brown sugar, Quaker oatmeal squares honey nut, Cap'n Crunch OOPS! All Berries cereal, Cap'n Crunch cinnamon crunch cereal, Cap'n Crunch sea berry crunch cereal, Gamesa Marias cereal, Cap'n Crunch instant oatmeal, Cap'n Crunch OOPS! All Berries instant oatmeal, Gatorade protein bar, peanut butter chocolate protein bar, and Munchies snack mix (munch mix).

The ministry said salmonella is a dangerous bacterium which can lead to severe illnesses when it enters the blood stream. Most people who get sick from salmonella develop symptoms – such as diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps – between six hours and six days after infection, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. More severe cases of infection may include aches, headaches, elevated fever, lethargy, rashes, blood in the urine or stool. In some instances, the illness may become fatal.

The Ministry of Health advises people who may be in possession of the recalled products to discontinue use immediately.

In addition, Vemco, in an advertisement said of the additional products identified – Quaker oatmeal squares cinnamon and Quaker oatmeal squares brown sugar were distributed in Trinidad and Tobago.

It said the Quaker oatmeal squares cinnamon were the 14.05 oz size, with the serial number 03000061534, with the expiry date range of January 11, 2024 to October 1, 2024. It said the Quaker oatmeal squares brown sugar were the 14.05 oz size, with the serial number 03000064412, with the expiry date range of January 11 to October 1.

Vemco said, “Out of an abundance of caution, and on guidance from our supplier, we are removing all the affected products (as outlined above) from stores.

“We are also asking that any consumers who have the product in their possession to immediately dispose of the items without consuming.”

The company said the recall only applies to these specific products as well as the four Quaker Chewy bars already recalled. It said no other Quaker products are impacted and are safe for consumption.

For additional information, contact Vemco at 1(868)226-4836 between 8 am and 4 pm.

Additionally, information can be obtained by contacting the Office of the Director of the Chemistry, Food and Drug Division via email at cfdd@health.gov.tt or phone 217-4664 ext 13101.