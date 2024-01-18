Fyzabad mini mart broken into – snacks, cigarette lighters stolen

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

FYZABAD police are investigating a report of shop-breaking and larceny in which the burglar made off with lighters and two boxes of candy snacks between Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Police said the 36-year-old proprietor from the Southern Main Road in Fyzabad, reported that at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, he secured his business, Tamran’s Lotto Booth and mini-mart, on the ground floor of his home.

He said he locked all doors and windows and went to bed.

At around 3.20 am on Thursday, a neighbour alerted him after seeing the lotto booth's front entrance door opened.

Upon checking, the businessman discovered that someone had pried open the front door.

He also discovered a box of tag flameless lighters worth $500 and two boxes of Mogul snacks valued $62 each, missing.

A report was made to police and PCs Cummings, Jagoo, George and Ashby visited the scene. No arrest has been made.

PC Jagoo is investigating.