Fatima, Holy Name PoS make big splash to start schools' water polo

Fatima College vs St Mary's College at the 2024 Secondary Schools Water Polo League (SSWPL) at the Flying Fish swimming pool, Port of Spain on January 18. - Photo courtesy Republic Bank

FATIMA College and Holy Name Convent PoS returned perfect records over the weekend when the 2024 Secondary Schools Water Polo League (SSWPL) splashed off at Flying Fish swimming pool in Port of Spain.

Fatima showed prowess over their St Mary’s College counterparts with victories in the boys’ open and Form 1 categories, with the boys from Mucurapo Road also getting a win over Queen’s Royal College (QRC) in the under-14 category.

In the boys’ open meeting with St Mary’s, Fatima were on the right side of a wild 30-goal encounter, as they recorded a 17-13 victory. Jeremiah Henriques-Brown was in fine form for Fatima as he slammed in seven goals.

In the Form 1 match between Fatima and St Mary’s, the goals did not flow as freely as the open encounter between the schools, with Fatima coming away 6-2 victors. Malachi Leach scored a hat-trick to guide Fatima past the young Saints outfit. Leach also got a hat-trick in the under-14 category, with Zachary Low scoring a team-high four goals as Fatima beat QRC by a 9-6 margin.

Like Fatima’s win in the boys’ open category, the girls from Holy Name also featured in a 30-goal affair in the open category, as they just eked out an exciting 16-14 win over St Joseph’s Convent PoS. Mekelle Cedeno scored four of her seven goals in the final quarter as she tried to claw St Joseph’s Convent to victory, but Kiara Goodridge scored two of her three goals in the final quarter to ensure Holy Name maintained a two-goal advantage to get the win. Diana Peralta and Kristianna Richards scored four goals apiece to lead Holy Name.

In the Form 1 and under-16 categories, Holy Name just managed to squeeze past Bishop’s Anstey High School PoS – getting respective 6-5 and 12-9 victories. Chiara Boisselle scored four goals to lead Holy Name’s Form 1 team, with Melanie Valdez-Brown scoring an impressive six goals in the school’s under-16 win over Bishop’s.

QRC and St Joseph’s Convent were also able to record two wins in the weekend’s action. QRC hammered a Combined Team by respective 14-3 and 17-2 margins in the boys’ open and Form 1 categories.

In girls’ Form 1 action, three different players scored hat-tricks for St Joseph’s Convent as they beat St Francois Girls’ College 16-2. In the girls’ under-14 category, Jodie Riley scored four of her seven goals in the second quarter as St Joseph’s Convent hammered Bishop’s by a 20-7 margin.