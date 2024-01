Evolve fete

Host Sunny Bling leads the conga line action at Evolve all-inclusive fete at Presentation College Chaguanas on January 14. - courtesy Overtime Media

The Evolve Carnival all-inclusive fete held at the grounds of Presentation College, Chaguanas, on January 13 celebrated the college's 65th anniversary with the theme, 65 Years of Excellence.

Patrons enjoyed live entertainment from Nessa Preppy, Mical Teja, College Boy Jesse, Ding Dong, D’ All Stars Band, Nailah Blackman, and Raymond Ramnarine and Dil E Nadan.