"Essential tech for your online business"

Review and upgrade your tech in 2024 -

The beginning of the year is a good time to review and address the technology (tech) you need for your online business in 2024.

Tech is usually one of those areas where most people have no idea where to begin because they aren’t techies or just don’t know what types of things they may need to succeed digitally.

This guide is for you, and we will let you know what type of tech you should have or upgrade to.

What tech do you need?

Here is a list:

* Cellphone

* Computer

* Microphones

* Lighting

* Video

Cellphone

In 2024, high-quality cell phones are essential for online business success, serving as powerful tools for content creation, social media management, customer engagement and market research. With features like high-resolution cameras, robust processing power and long battery life, they are more than a convenience but a necessity in the digital landscape. While the latest flagship models like Google Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro offer top-tier capabilities, cost-effective options are also available in the used market, including previous flagship models and affordable choices like Google Pixel 7a and iPhone 13, ensuring businesses can find a device that fits their needs and budget.

Computer

Possessing a high-performance computer is indispensable for anyone looking to establish and grow their business in the digital realm.

Computers, being the backbone of modern enterprises, offer unparalleled processing capabilities, extensive storage and the ability to run complex software that smartphones cannot handle.

For content creation, a powerful computer is essential for tasks such as video editing, graphic design and 3D modelling, where advanced graphics and processing power are crucial. In terms of marketing, computers help you manage your websites, and email marketing, create in Canva and use your analytics tools and CRM software better than your smartphone. Make sure your computer has an Intel i7 CPU with 16 GB of RAM and SSD storage.

Here are a few systems that you can grab on Amazon, starting from US$289/TT$1,900. Remember, there are no taxes on computers when you import them.

* HP Laptop 15-dy2718nr

* Lenovo Slim 7i 14″

* Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16″

* 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 – US$730 (Amazon refurbished)

* Dell Latitude 7490 – US$280 (Amazon refurbished)

* HP EliteBook 840 G5

Microphone

Quality microphones are essential for enhancing content creation across smartphones and computers. For smartphone users, especially those involved in video and live streaming, a good microphone is crucial for clear audio. This is key to audience engagement and effective storytelling. For computer users, like podcasters and video producers, a superior microphone significantly improves audio clarity and richness, lending a professional and appealing touch to podcasts and video productions. Recommended microphones include the RØDE Wireless ME, DJI Mic, and EJCC 3 in 1 wireless microphone for smartphones and the Audio-Technica ATR2100x, Rode Podmic, and Shure MV7 for podcasting and video recording, ensuring high-quality audio delivery in the digital realm.

Lighting

For smartphone video creators, good lighting is crucial as it dramatically enhances the visual quality of the content. Proper lighting ensures that videos look professional, vibrant and visually appealing, which is essential for capturing and retaining the audience’s attention in an increasingly competitive digital space.

In a home office environment, where more structured video content like webinars, online courses or YouTube videos are often produced, lighting plays a key role in creating a professional ambience. Jump on Amazon and check out the LED rechargeable selfie lights and mobile ring lights, and for your home setup, check out the Elgato Key lights and the Neewer 2 Pack 480 LED.

Video

With the growing preference for visual storytelling, businesses need to invest in tools like DSLR cameras, high-end smartphones with advanced camera capabilities and quality webcams to stay ahead in the competitive digital market. These tools are vital for creating visually stunning and engaging videos that resonate with audiences. Check out the DJI Pocket Osmo 2 or 3 Creator Combo for mobile video and the OBSBOT Tiny webcam, Logitech Streamcam or Logitech C920 HD Pro for good video quality at home for your computer.

I hope this guide points you in the right direction for the type of tech you need to succeed in the digital space in 2024.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.