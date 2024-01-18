Driving forceof pan talent atSt Margaret's

St Margaret's Boys Anglican School, primary schools Junior Panorama 2024 champions, performs at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The name St Margaret's Boys Anglican School evokes a sense of excellence, and perhaps my bias stems from the fact that my boys have been part of this educational institution. However, beyond personal ties, the school truly embodies excellence, thanks to the visionary leadership of Colette Perez, the principal. It is under her guidance, supported by a dedicated staff, that a remarkable pan project has thrived.

Perez has not only imparted musical skills, but has breathed life into young boys, offering them a future beyond primary-level education. The introduction of the steelpan, our national instrument, has become a transformative force, cultivating a pool of pan players, arrangers and drill masters.

Some of these talented individuals have pursued higher education in music at UTT, while others have embraced the traditional approach of feeling the music in their bones, enriching our cultural landscape. Perez's dedication has indeed laid the foundation for a new generation of all-around musicians.

As the boys from St Margaret's Boys proudly stood on the stage, showcasing their musical talent, it was evident that Perez stood not just as their principal, but as a driving force in their journey. This was more than a competition (National Junior Panorama 2024, primary schools category); it was a culmination of her unwavering commitment to shaping the country's future through the art of music. The stage became a testament to her influence, and the young musicians, her boys, embodied the potential she had nurtured within them.

In celebrating the success of the school and acknowledging Perez's instrumental role, we are reminded of the profound impact that dedicated educators can have on shaping the future. The school stands as a beacon of excellence, not just in academics, but in fostering a deep appreciation for our cultural heritage through pan/music.

As we applaud the achievements of the students and their principal, let us collectively recognise the importance of investing in education and mentorship for generations to come.

I express gratitude for the tireless efforts of Colette Perez and the entire St Margaret's Boys Anglican School community. Their commitment to excellence has not only enriched the lives of individual students, but has also significantly contributed to the cultural and educational diversity of our nation. It is through such dedication that we cultivate a brighter future for our youth, ensuring they have the tools to contribute meaningfully to society.

St Margaret’s, forever!

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook