Don't break the noise laws, CIC

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the CIC fete committee.

Do hope your extremely kind consideration will be given to noise pollution laws as the speakers are turned outward and lead to mayhem for residents, inclusive of humans of all ages and our beloved animals.

Contributing to breaking the law is an offence, as I am certain you learned gentlemen are aware.

While your glamorous advertisements may beckon a vast crowd, please do not contribute to the continuous breaking of the laws through noise pollution.

Please, gentlemen, be mindful, as from 6 pm Saturday to 1 am Sunday residents all around will be affected.

I hope the committee will be mindful and considerate as I am sure there are humanitarians among your members.

The law against noise pollution appears to be constantly disregarded by fete promoters, enthusiasts and brilliant minds alike.

CHANDRA LEE KONG

St Clair