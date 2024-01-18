Defence Force sweep rugby titles in Tobago

Defence Force men and women celebrate after winning both titles at the Tobago Rugby Classic 2024 tournament. -

DEFENCE Force were unstoppable at the Tobago Rugby Classic 2024, winning both men's and women's titles in the tournament played at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground, Scarborough on Saturday and Sunday.

Both Defence Force teams were unbeaten during the tournament.

In the preliminary phase, Defence Force men recorded convincing victories over Caribs (29-5), Mashujaa (17-5), Royalians (34-5) and Police (24-7).

The men's team clinched the title with a 27-10 win over Mushujaa in the final.

Defence Force women were just as ruthless as the men, whipping Caribs (39-0), Police (31-0), Tobago Rebels (28-0) and Royalians (28-0) to cruise into the final.

Against Police in the final, Defence Force won 27-0 to lift the crown.