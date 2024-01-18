Coalition politics doomed in Trinidad and Tobago?

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Why does longevity in coalition politics seem difficult to achieve in TT? My opinion is that all the leaders of the various contending parties consider themselves to be rulers extraordinaire. They register their parties with the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) because they consider themselves the gift the country needs. Says who? Why they, of course.

The People's Partnership government of 2010-2016 won 29 out of 41 parliamentary seats. The UNC had the most voters, numbering in the thousands. Did the other deliberately unnamed parties only provide just enough window-dressing votes to snatch seats in PNM areas of contention?

So why did such a successful coalition roll over and die within five years? Why did the PP government demit office, leaving the Treasury gasping for breath? Why did the returning PNM find itself bogged down in billions of dollars in unpaid bills, some of which are still outstanding?

So what stifles coalitions to death? Is it because each small party leader believes he/she is ideally suited to be prime minister, regardless how few/many supporters his/her party contributed?

And, importantly, do the leaders get to choose which ministry they wish to lead? Please bear in mind that the Ministries of National Security, Energy, Education, Works and Transport and Public Utilities involve being emotionally and physically as hard as nails. Expect to suck salt for the duration of the position.

So, after the victorious imbibing of champagne and the political pudding eaten, do they equally decide how to run TT? The operative word is "equally."

The hinted-at 2025 coalitions already appear to be questionable. It can be said that those wishing to join with the UNC will expect better treatment than the unnamed others from 2010-2015.

Can any contributing political party leader just walk away if they get vex? How will their many supporters of the coalition feel? Used and abused?

Say what you will, but plain talking is not bad manners in TT, so stop yourself from mincing words.

Who will end up being prime minister?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin