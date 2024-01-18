Baracara boy makes it big

West Indies' Shamar Joseph bowls to Australia on the first day of the first Test match in Adelaide, Australia, on Wednesday. - AP PHOTO

THE EDITOR: West Indian debutant Shamar Joseph claimed the wicket of Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket. Against Australia, arguably the best team in the world and arguably one of the best batsmen to have graced the cricket field, Shamar, the boy from Baracara, Guyana, triumphed.

Great debut with the bat, great debut with the ball and a most memorable and culturally laden interview. As Ian Bishop would say, “Remember that name Shamar Joseph.” In my entire life of cricket, I have never witnessed such event/s in a Test match or any match for that matter. It is/was indeed a game of glorious uncertainties.

By the time of reading this article, the West Indies will be well under, down under, but mainly due to the unavailability of our “star” players. The WI sent a team with seven uncapped players against arguably the best Test team in the world in their own backyard. Sent in to bat, the West Indies batsmen were soon struggling at 133 for nine before Joseph and Kemar Roach put on a vital 55-run last-wicket partnership.

The "new star" scored the second most runs in the innings, 36, while batting at number 11, including three fours and a towering six off arguably the fastest bowler in the world, Josh Hazelwood. And this after being struck in the helmet by a Mitchell Stark delivery. What’s more intriguing is that this was the first six he has struck in first class cricket.

The debutant who hails from one of the most remote villages in the Caribbean (Baracara) had not played top-flight cricket until 2023. The village is only accessible by a two-day boat trip and Joseph grew up humble and devoid of modern conveniences. The fast bowler who worked as a security guard to support his family made the bold decision to quit his job and play cricket. He had only five first class matches under his belt before his call-up for the WI's visit to, of all places, Australia.

In his interview after he stole the honours on the first day, he said he had told his teammates that he would take a wicket with his first ball. But he never expected it to be that of Steve Smith, who is actually one of his mentors. He later added Marnus Labuschagne to make it two on the first day and eventually finished with five wickets.

Baracara has a population of approximately 350 people and he grew up in a large family of eight children. When told by the interviewer that he had missed his run-up on his first ball, he bowed his head and when he lifted it he had a big smile on his face and replied, “I did not miss my run-up, I was nervous.”

Asked if he had any idea if his family was watching back in Baracara, Joseph said he did not have to ask that. The entire village will be up watching, he said, and he could actually feel the support from “up here.”

“Growing up in Baracara was tough, but starvation was not on his list.” They planted the land and caught fish. The support he received from everyone including his fiancé was overwhelming and not only financially, but being there for him.

He pledged to definitely help the people of Baracara; he has no choice. “If I do not help them, my career would not last long. I want to do so much for Baracara,” he said, adding that he has received so much support, he has to give back.

TERRENCE KALLOO

via e-mail