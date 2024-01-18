Arima DIAL basketball tips off tomorrow

THE inaugural Destiny Invitational Arima League (DIAL) tips off with the opening premier and championship division matches at Princess Royal Basketball Court tomorrow from 7pm.

The double-header features New Chapter Global Sport Academy up against University of the West Indies (UWI) in the opening championship followed by Valencia Heat against Caracas City in the premier.

Eleven of the 12 participating will compete in the opening round over this weekend.

Action continues on Saturday with two matchups between Morvant Oilbirds and Straker Nets from 7pm.

A “young, hungry New Chapter outfit taking on the experience and accomplished Defence Force in the second premier division showdown of the night from 8.30pm,” a league statement said on Tuesday.

The first DIAL weekend concludes on Sunday with a triple-header. Defence Force face off against Matthew Pierre in the championship from 5pm, followed by Maloney Pacers challenging Spartans TT from 6.30pm.

The night concludes with a premiership clash between Maloney Pacers and Black Mamba.

Selected league games will be streamed live on YouTube by CW Productions.

Admission is $20, with children under 12 entering free.

Season passes are available for $500, offering access to all 73 games (group and final four) of the season.