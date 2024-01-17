Suspect surrenders to police for girl’s murder

Isabella Teelucksingh -

THE suspect in the murder of 15-year-old Isabella Teelucksingh is in custody after surrendering to the police on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man gave himself up at the San Fernando homicide office around 4 pm on Tuesday.

Teelucksingh of Kay Road on Savary Road and her aunt, Hema Boodoo, 20, of Kelly Village, Caroni, were both shot in Los Lomas on Sunday evening when a man shot at a group of people walking along the road with a shotgun.

Reports said the incident was initiated around 7 pm on Sunday when the suspect and another man had an argument about football that turned physical. The suspect then went to his home on Savary Road where he argued with others on the road.

He came out with a shotgun and fired it once at the group, hitting the two women before he ran away.

The police launched a manhunt for the suspect at the time.

Teelucksingh, who was shot in the head, died around noon at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope on Monday while Boodoo survived a bullet wound to the pelvic area and emergency surgery.