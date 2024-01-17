Parent of student at Tranquillity Secondary tests positive for TB

File Photo - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The parent of a student at Tranquillity Secondary School has tested positive for tuberculosis (TB).

In a release on Wednesday, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) said officials from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education met with the union to share information on the case on Wednesday.

TTUTA said it was told the student was tested and quarantined and further tests were needed to determine any signs of infection.

It said no information was given on the patient's identity due to confidentiality concerns.

But the union said after it was agreed that the school would be sanitised on Thursday and handwashing and hand sanitising products as well as wearing of masks by all on the compound should be immediately implemented, teachers were told otherwise after school was dismissed on Wednesday.

"The Schools Supervisor III met with the principal and staff representative and informed them of the decision by the Director of School Supervision to not have the compound sanitised as promised, given that the incubation period for tuberculosis has already passed.

"He also added that there would be no need to close school for a full day or any part thereof. This information was requested by the staff representative in writing; however, no such commitment was received."

The union said the school representative was told the Education Ministry has instructed MTS to sanitise the school either before or after classes or during lunch on Thursday.

"Members of staff were left feeling confused and upset since this was not communicated to them in the meeting that was held earlier today (Wednesday)."

TTUTA said teachers believe the school should be thoroughly sanitised because of the infectious nature of TB.

It called on the Education Ministry to release funding allocated to the school to ensure protocols are readily available.