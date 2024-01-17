Pan Trinbago, bpTT partner to energise pan

Communications and external affairs manager at bpTT Ryan Chaitram, right, mayor of San Fernando Robert Parris and Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore at the National Panorama Small Bands Finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Pan Trinbago and bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) announced their partnership for Carnival 2024 at the National Small Band Finals held at Skinner Park, San Fernando, on January 12 – that will see the company lending greater support to Panorama.

In a media release Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore described the partnership as a "proud moment."

Making the announcement at the opening of the finals she said, “It is a fact that every year the bands come out and raise the bar for steelpan and strengthen the bonds of community through a shared love for pan. As an organisation focused on this artform, we can boast of excellence, transparency and accountability.

"This reality has enabled us to get corporate support, which led to this proud moment, where I am pleased to announce our title sponsor partnership with bpTT for 2024,” the release said.

Reiterating the organisation’s strategy to make the panyard the soul of every community, Ramsey-Moore spoke to the positive influence of pan especially in terms of catalysing the growth and development of young people. She also emphasised that the pan movement propagated unity and created a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the national instrument.

Giving insight into the partnership, bpTT's communications and external affairs manager Ryan Chaitram said the company has always supported pan.

“Spanning over five decades, we have had a long history of supporting pan including our long-standing sponsorship of the 12-time and reigning champions, BP Renegades.

"In seeking to deepen our involvement in this key aspect of our national identity, we entered discussions with Pan Trinbago, which culminated in bpTT becoming the title sponsor for this year’s competition. This is a great achievement, because we know that steelpan music can move the world.”

Chaitram also outlined the innovations bpTT would be implementing, including Pan Round D Clock, which will aim to appeal to pan aficionados and curious newcomers alike. This platform will provide a deeper insight into pan music, facilitating access to keynote performances and delving into the stories behind the music and the music-makers, the release said.

Through this alliance and the support of stakeholders including government ministries, bpTT will also foster a deeper connection between the public and pan. This will be facilitated through its sponsorship of scheduled live performances at the Carnival Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Apart from BP Renegades, bpTT also supports smaller bands, including the Mayaro Cadenza Steel Orchestra, which was able to return to Panorama 2024 after 36 years. It has also sponsored youth development initiatives, including almost a decade of vacation workshops in music composition, Panorama arranging and pan-playing techniques facilitated by the Pan in Schools Co-ordinating Council.

Pan Trinbago’s vice-president Keith Simpson was also enthusiastic about the partnership.

“Under the leadership of our pan-passionate president, our organisation has established a structure and defined a purpose that will propel steelpan forward. We are in a much better place now, and we will be able to achieve even more through this support from bpTT. Our nation has a proud history of steelpan to celebrate and now this collaboration speaks to an even brighter future.”

At the finals, mayor of San Fernando Robert Parris proclaimed his love for pan and his pride in being able to host the small band finals at the park. Parris also noted there was an upcoming pan tribute to Black Stalin in the south city.