Ministry gives assistance to Chaguanas fire victims

File photo of the Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Chaguanas family whose home was destroyed by fire over the weekend, has received assistance from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

A release from the ministry said a team was sent to assess the situation after fire destroyed the Diamond Lane Extension, Enterprise home of the King family. The team found that six people including four adults and two children of school age, were directly affected by the fire which took place last Saturday.

The team comprised officials from the ministry's National Social Development Programme (NSDP) and the Family Services Division.

Following a report on the team's findings, assistance including temporary food support for the family (while they attempt to get back on their feet); donations of household items and clothing; grants for school supplies grants; NSDP assistance grants for house repairs, and sanitary plumbing, pending provision of valid land documents.

A referral will also be made to the National Commission for Help for reconstruction of the house.

Through the National Family Services Division, the victims have also been offered counselling and psychosocial support to help them cope with the stress and mental strain caused by the fire.