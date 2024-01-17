La Romaine man killed while playing cards, another hospitalised

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A gunman opened fire on a group of men in La Romaine on Tuesday night, killing one and wounding another.

Dead is Raheem Richards, 19, of Nice Street, while labourer Mark De La Bastide, 33, Charles Street, was in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police said the shooting happened at around 11.30 pm on the roadside at Pemberton Street, where they were playing cards.

A gunman walked up a nearby drain and opened fire, hitting the two. The gunman ran off.

Richards, who was unemployed, died at the scene.

De La Bastide was shot in his right shoulder and both legs and was taken to the hospital.

There were no reports of other injuries.

ASP Phillip, Sgt Bacchus, Sgt Harripersad, and other police from the Southern Division visited the scene.

Sgt Forbes, PC Noel and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III also visited and gathered evidence.

PC Lall of the Homicide Bureau is leading the investigations.