Joshua Regrello hosts World of Wonder concert

Joshua Regrello. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Joshua Regrello's De Pan Man Concert: World of Wonder will take place on January 20 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

The concert features Regrello, Voice The Artiste, Mical Teja, Olatunji, Nailah Blackman, Yung Bredda and his team, Wadicks, Coutain, Christo, It’s Rae, Tevin Hartman, Lil Bitts and Pumpa, a media release said.

Regrello said the theme, Wonder of the World, is intended to transport the audience to a different world, give them a spectacle, and leave them in wonder. The journey runs from 7 pm-2 am.

"De Pan Man Concert is more than a concert, more than a fete, more than seeing pan man play pan. The energy on stage is indescribable and the ability to feel the vibe from each artiste performing live alongside the pan is my chance to give patrons a new vibe to the Carnival experience, and in this year's case, give them a spectacle," he said in a media release.

Regrello believes the concert is a great way to promote pan in a versatile way. "It has always been my goal to showcase our national instrument in a different light that people can enjoy and I am ecstatic that I am able to do so."

De Pan Man Concert is in its third year and he is confident it will continue to grow in quality and audience participation.

"We’ve heard patrons say they’ve never experienced the kind of energy one can experience at this concert. They appreciate the flow of the show, the ability to hear the national instrument alongside their favourite artistes and that makes me feel accomplished. I feel grateful for the support I have received thus far and look forward to all that is to come."