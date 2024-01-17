Aussies bundle out Windies for 188, Shamar Joseph shines on debut

West Indies' Shamar Joseph bowls to Australia on the first day of the first Test match in Adelaide, Australia, on Wednesday. - AP PHOTO

AUSTRALIA finished day one of their first Test versus the visiting West Indies in a position of strength at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, as they bowled WI out for a paltry score of 188 before ending the day on 59 for two in their turn at the crease.

Sent in to have first strike by Australian captain Pat Cummins, the Windies were bowled out just after the tea interval, with just three players getting past 15 runs. Kirk McKenzie top-scored with 50, with debutant Shamar Joseph scoring 36 from his number 11 position. Restricted to 133 for nine in the day's second session after Cummins (four for 41) had Alzarri Joseph (14) caught in the slip cordon, West Indies' last-wicket pair of Kemar Roach (17) and Shamar put on a 55-run partnership before the latter was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon to end the visitors' innings.

Shamar's confident cameo saw him hitting three fours and a towering six as he took the attack to fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood (four for 44), who got his 250th Test wicket earlier in the day's proceedings when he clean-bowled Alick Athanaze for 13.

Cummins took the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul (six) and sent his opposite number Kraigg Brathwaite (13) back to the pavilion with a beauty that knocked back the top of off-stump as WI slipped to 27 for two early in the morning session. West Indies then crawled to 64 for three by the lunch interval after Athanaze's misjudgement of an in-swinging Hazlewood delivery. Kirk McKenzie and Kavem Hodge, one of three debutants in the WI team, put on a 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Hazlewood rattled the visitors with three wickets in consecutive overs.

Hodge (12) was caught in the slips after driving loosely, fellow debutant Justin Greaves (five) was caught in short-cover, and McKenzie was caught behind after getting to an impressive maiden fifty which contained seven fours. From 98 for three, West Indies slipped to 108 for six in the space of five overs and were in danger of crumbling in the second session.

Wicket-keeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva (six) was unable to back up the century he scored in the tour match, as he was caught on the boundary attempting a hook shot off Cummins, with Gudakesh Motie (one) and Alzarri following in quick succession.

The unlikely pair of Roach and Shamar then had the West Indies' most fruitful partnership in the first innings as the visitors survived the second session and got past the 150-run mark before being bowled out for 188 early in the final session.

As the Aussies started their first innings, all eyes were on veteran batsman Steve Smith, 34, who was opening the batting for the first time in his 106-match Test career. The hosts had an early reprieve when Da Silva dropped Khawaja off Alzarri's bowling in the second over of the innings. Khawaja was on three at the time.

Soon enough, the 26,000-plus Adelaide crowd shifted their attention to Shamar, who got the big scalp of Smith (12) with his very first ball in Test cricket – becoming only the second West Indian to achieve the feat. The bustling Guyanese bowler found Smith's edge, with Greaves taking a smart catch in the slip cordon.

Shamar said Smith's wicket meant the world to him.

"I had a few conversations with the boys in the dressing room and I told them I would get a wicket with my first ball, but I did not know it would be Steve Smith," Shamar told the media.

"I do not think I have taken a better wicket than Steve Smith. Getting Steve Smith, I will remember this for the rest of my life. I will actually take a picture of that nick up (edge) and post it up in my house."

Soaring on cloud nine, Shamar got his second wicket in his fourth over when Marnus Labuschagne (ten) was caught by Motie on the fine leg boundary trying to hook a bouncer. The Aussies were on 45 for two at that stage.

The pair of Khawaja (30 not out) and Cameron Green (six not out) saw Australia close on 59 for two – 129 runs adrift of West Indies' first-innings score.

Summarised Scores: WI 188 (Kirk McKenzie 50, Shamr Joseph 36; Pat Cummins 4-41, Josh Hazlewood 4-44) vs AUSTRALIA 59 for two (Usman Khawaja 30 not out, Steve Smith 12; Shamar Joseph 2-18).