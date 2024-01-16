Ye Ji Lee, Jerseem Boodram win Brechin Golf titles

Ye Ji Lee, right, collects her women's trophy from BCGC secretary, Gail Rajack. -

YE JI Lee and Jerseem Boodram were among the winners when the 2024 Brechin Castle Golf Club (BCGC) Open tournament ended at the club’s course in Couva on Sunday.

Lee won the three-day women’s title with a score of 239 to make it a hat-trick of titles. The organisers gave the women an opportunity to play over three days, as it will allow TT players to earn world amateur golf rankings. Victoria Seenath finished second in the women’s division with 248 and Elise La Borde ended third with 260.

Boodram, 18, copped the championship flight with a course-equalling record score of 216, upsetting Chris Richards Jnr who ended with 220. Ayden Ali was third with 223.

For the first time, a professional flight was also held at the Brechin Castle Open event with Ben Martin grabbing top honours with 216.

Chris Richards Snr was second with a score of 224 and Talin Rajendranath third with 238.

Golfers competed in four more categories – the first flight, second flight, third flight and the super seniors. Kumar Ramcharan snatched the first flight (239), ahead of Christian Khan (239) and Fabien Lee Foon (240). In the second flight, Ken Pollard showed quality to capture the category (160), followed by Pooran Singh (169) and Dwayne Ramlal (170).

Phagu Khelwan (75 points) was the winner in the third flight, Daron Dhanraj settled for second (72) and Winston Jailal (71) rounded off the top three.

Angad Sonnilal took home the super seniors category (150), Kissoon Gannes was second (166) and Reynold Deonath third (169).

Competing in the tournament was TT Golf Association president Wayne Baptiste. In a Brechin Castle media release, Baptiste commended Brechin for organising the tournament. “This is one of the top tournaments and I am proud of the work being done by the various golf clubs to elevate the sport,” he said.

Summarising the three-day tournament was president of Brechin, Steve Jagroopsingh. “This tournament was defined by excellence from all the competitors, a top-quality course and perfect weather,” Jagroopsingh said. “I want to say special thanks to the sponsors, the management committee and our members, who all played a significant part in making the BCGC Open the enormous success that it was.”