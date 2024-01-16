UWI launches MSc in Climate Studies

UWI St Augustine Principal Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, whose campus is offering an MSc in Climate Studies, the first of its kind in the Caribbean. - File Photo

UWI has announced the launch of its Master of Science (MSc) in Climate Studies – the first and only programme of its kind in the Caribbean.

A UWI release said this programme comes at a crucial time, addressing the pressing global issue of climate change, with a special focus on small island developing states (SIDS).

Additionally, the programme aims to address the growing need for experts in the field of climate science and provide innovative solutions to climate-related challenges.

UWI said with climate change identified as an urgent global concern, the demand for professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills to tackle its effects is rising. The MSc in climate studies offered is designed to meet this demand and empower graduates to contribute significantly to climate research and policy development.

What sets this programme apart, UWI said, is its comprehensive curriculum and the expertise of the faculty members involved. The courses cover a wide range of topics, including climate modeling, climate change adaptation, and sustainable development.

Furthermore, the programme combines convenience and accessibility, offering a flexible, one-year blended learning experience that merges online and in-person education at economically feasible rates.

The MSc in Climate Studies gives students a unique advantage in that they will gain first-hand knowledge and experience related to the specific climate challenges faced by the region, allowing them to develop tailored solutions. This specialised focus sets the university apart from other institutions offering climate science programmes.

The MSc in Climate Studies stands out with a diverse range of specialisations in health, energy, food security, climate justice, sport and tourism, and coastlines along with postgraduate diploma and certificate options.

The programme provides another distinct advantage—concentrating on the Caribbean’s unique climate characteristics and challenges. This region-specific approach equips graduates with targeted knowledge and skills and ensures that they are well-prepared to address the specific needs and concerns of Caribbean SIDS.

Applications are now open and prospective students can visit the university's website https://sta.uwi.edu/apply for more information on the admission process and programme details.

MSc fact sheet:

Programmes offered:

MSc in Climate Studies (general option)

MSc in Climate Studies with a concentration in Health; Energy; Food Security; Climate Justice; Sport and Tourism; or Coastlines

Postgraduate diploma in Climate Studies

Postgraduate certificate in Climate Studies

Duration:

Full time – one year

Part time – two years

Programme start date: January 15, 2024

Mode of delivery: Blended

Programme fees:

MSc: $48,420

PG diploma: $32,280

PG certificate: $17,485

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or a diploma or associate degree from a recognised university with at least three years of experience in sustainable development.