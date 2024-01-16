TTMA welcomes industrial estate: Phoenix Park will 'boost forex, employment, diversification'

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon shake hands at the unveiling of a plaque at Phoenix Park Industrial Estate. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) has welcomed the completion and opening of the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate (PPIE).

In a release on Tuesday, TTMA congratulated the Government, eTeck, InvesTT and the Trade and Industry Ministry on what it said was a milestone.

"This development will act as a catalyst to grow the non-energy manufacturing base of Trinidad and Tobago and allow for increased employment opportunities and foreign exchange earning capacity for the country," the TTMA said.

TTMA president Roger Roach welcomed this latest addition to eTeck's listing, saying all stakeholders will continue to do their part in increasing the manufacturing sector's contributions towards the national gross domestic product (GDP).

Roach said this new, state-of-the-art space will facilitate organisations seeking to invest, upgrade or expand into new technologically driven, best-in-class operations in light manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and other related growth industries.

He added that these government initiatives will augur well for bolstering the economic landscape of TT and aid in diversification.

“The new industrial park positions TT as a country ripe for international investment, with companies globally taking note," he said.

In October last year, a delegation of ten representatives from seven Chinese firms visited eTeck’s PPIE. Some of them made commitments to take up space in the park, with one company already manufacturing and exporting luggage to North America.

“TTMA looks forward to the further expansion of the list of eTeck’s parks to be developed such as the Factory Road development in Central and Dow Village for which engineering designs have started," he said.

Roach also called on those in authority to review and expand the Frederick Settlement eTeck park, as several members are seeking more space to consolidate and expand their operations.

"TTMA is in support of all progressive and actionable initiatives to encourage economic growth and diversify the economy of Trinidad and Tobago and will continue to work with all stakeholders in this regard," he said.