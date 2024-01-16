Tariq Marcano selected to Pan Am Hockey Federation elite men's team

Trinidad and Tobago's Taariq Marcano gets ready to fire a shot at a recent hockey tournament. - Rodrigo Jaramillo

Trinidad and Tobago's Tariq Marcano was selected to the prestigious Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) men’s elite team.

Marcano’s selection was based on a series of stellar performances in several international competitions over the last two years, which helped solidify his status as one of the region’s top players.

Having played a pivotal role in the 2022 Pan American Cup, 2023 CAC Games, and Pan American Games, Tariq participated in all 13 games and notched an impressive eight goals.

A TT Hockey Board statement on Monday praised Marcano’s recent accomplishment.

“Tariq Marcano’s illustrious career is marked by a series of exceptional achievements, underlined by an impressive tally of 68 international caps. His impactful presence on the field extends across multiple prestigious tournaments, including three CAC Games, three Pan American Games, two Pan American Cups, and the Commonwealth Games.”

Marcano also featured for TT at the Rio Olympics Test Event in Brazil.

He hails from a family with a storied legacy in TT hockey and currently shares the field with his brother Teague, on the national team.

Tariq’s parents, Lisa Hernandez and Albert Marcano, are retired FIH (International Hockey Federation) International Umpires, and along with his aunt, Sherlan Cabralis, and uncle, Anthony Marcano, all have also donned the national colours as players.

Anthony, in addition to his playing career, served as the national head coach, adding another layer to the family’s impact on TT hockey.

Looking ahead, Marcano is gearing up for the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman later this month.