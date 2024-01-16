SSFL says sorry to Miracle Ministries, Moruga, vows to fix registration system

Secondary Schools Football League president Merere Gonzales -

The Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) has issued an apology for its registration faux pas which initially saw 2023 Central and South zone championship division winners Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School and Moruga Secondary stripped of their zonal titles owing to alleged registration breaches.

On Sunday, the SSFL's arbitration committee of Theophilus Trim, Justin Latapy-George and former league president Anthony Creed, found the league's registration was faulty and overturned the original decisions of the SSFL's disciplinary and appeals committees to punish the Central and South zonal champions.

On Tuesday, through its general secretary Azaad Khan, the SSFL put up its hand for the furore via a press release.

"Following the decision by the SSFL Arbitration Committee to reinstate Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School (MMPHS) and Moruga Secondary as Central zone and South zone championship division winners respectively, the SSFL hereby unreservedly apologises to all football stakeholders and supporters for the unfortunate events that occurred," the league's statement said.

Before the registration impasse, both Miracle Ministries and Moruga were due to participate in the SSFL Big 5 playoffs alongside the three other championship winners, Blanchisseuse Secondary (North), Signal Hill Secondary (Tobago) and St Augustine Secondary (East). The top three teams in the Big 5 tournament will be promoted to the 2024 SSFL premier division.

"The decision by our Arbitration Committee and the reactions of distress from the parties and supporters in recent days has given us time for further reflection and deep thought. It was never our intention to cause such distress.

"The SSFL understands fully that the system needs to be fixed. We must work together to find solutions which protect the future of the league. It is clear that the events that led to arbitration was a significant misstep and due diligence should have been of a much higher standard. We did not initially make the right decision here, which we fully accept."

After the conclusion of the championship division campaign in November, the league confirmed protests had been lodged against both Miracle Ministries and Moruga over their online registration. On November 21, the two schools met with the league's disciplinary committee and were found guilty of breaching the SSFL's registration rules, with Mourga penalised for submitting an incomplete registration form “without the principal’s signature and or the school stamp."

The disciplinary committee's verdict was upheld by the appeals committee on December 5, before the three-man arbitration committee emphatically reversed the SSFL's stance.

The league vowed not to repeat the mistake going forward.

It said its aim was "always to make the right decisions for this great league, to protect it for the future and to take us forward. The SSFL meantime, has taken progressive steps to address the matter so that such events do not happen again."

SSFL president Merere Gonzales told Newsday the league hopes to play at least two match days in the Big 5 tournament before Carnival (February 12 and 13). He said fixtures will be drafted this week.

Gonzales said the SSFL is also working towards playing the girls' Big 5 final before January comes to an end. Scarborough Secondary, 2022 girls' Big 5 champions, will contest Five Rivers Secondary in the belated 2023 final, which has been postponed on numerous occasions owing to faulty travel arrangements and a subsequent break for the Christmas period.