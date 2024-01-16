Security guard robbed in taxi near Pt Fortin

A 60-year-old female security guard attached to Heritage Petroleum through the Innovative Security firm was robbed while travelling in a taxi on Monday morning.

The woman, from Beach Road, Chatham, told police she boarded a taxi around 5.50 am at Dunlop roundabout, Point Fortin, to go through the Heritage Field Road to Santa Flora when the incident happened.

Near Grand Ravine, she told police, the driver began questioning her and asking for money. She handed over $20, but he continued to ask for more.

He then ordered her to bend down with her head between her legs, which she did, out of fear. She said the driver went to a nearby location, where he robbed her of $250, then ordered her to get out of the vehicle and walk down a nearby track and into some bushes before driving off. She reported the incident to the Heritage Command Centre and was taken to the Point Fortin Hospital, where she was treated and discharged. She later filed a report at the Santa Flora Police Station. PC Ramdass is continuing enquiries.