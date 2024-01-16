Presentation Chaguanas, San Fernando earn contrasting wins in schools' cricket openers

Presentation College Chaguanas’ Jayden Joseph plays a shot against Hillview College during the SSCL Premier Division match, on Tuesday, at Honeymoon Park, Tunapuna. - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

PRESENTATION College Chaguanas opened their 2024 Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premiership campaign with an emphatic 172-run victory over Hillview College at Honeymoon Park in El Dorado on Tuesday.

A spectacular century from opening batsman Jayden Joseph (108) partnered with Luke Ali’s half century (56) built the foundation of Pres Chaguanas’ mammoth 278/7. Hillview, however, never looked the part and were dismissed for 106 in 35.2 overs, in reply.

Sent in to bat, Pres Chaguanas lost opener Justin Jaggassar (25) with 64 runs on the board. When Ali met Joseph at the crease, the pair constructed a bold 158-run partnership which carried them to 222.

When Ali perished Fareez Ali (19) and Brandon Phillip (13) added a couple more runs to their total before the overs ran out.

Topping the bowling for Hillview was Andre Suglal (3/31) and Renaldo Fournillier (3/52).

Set a challenging 279 for the win, Hillview struggled to create any lasting partnerships and were slipping away at 63/8 in under 20 overs. Adesh Singh (39) and Qadeer Juman (13) were the only batsmen to show some resistance while all others were single digit scores.

They eventually capitulated for 106 with Pres Chaguanas’ bowlers Aneal Rooplal (4/14), Ramone Sawh (2/17), Fareez Ali (2/18) and Alexander Chase (2/36) doing the damage.

Additionally, defending league champions Presentation College San Fernando survived a middle order collapse and rallied back to snatch a nervy two-wicket win over rivals Naparima College at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

Pres Sando seemed destined for victory after Naps were dismissed for a shabby 82, batting first. In reply, the home team put up a valiant fight and had Pres reeling at 71/8 in under 18 overs.

However, it was not to be as skipper Jacen Agard (17 not out) played a captain’s knock to lead his troops to a victorious 83/8 from 18.4 overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Naparima openers Omanan Deopersad and Amit Chan found it hard to get going against the feisty pace of Agard and Aadian Racha.

Both batsmen perished in under seven overs and it was a similar fate for those that followed. Number four batsman Stefan Katwaroo (21) was Naparima’s main contributor with the bat while Oshan Gobin was the next best run scorer. All others fell for single digit scores.

Topping the bowling for a spirited Pres outfit was Brendan Boodoo (3/15), Agard (2/8) and Aidan Batchasingh (2/27).

In reply, Pres had a positive start from openers Riyaad Mohammed (26) and Aadi Ramsaran (13), who combined for 39 runs before the latter was caught behind by Deopersad off Oshan Gobin.

The next five wickets fell for 11 runs courtesy stellar spells from Naparima’s Aarion Mohammed (4/25) and Gobin (3/24). At 50/6, Pres then lost Saif Ali eight runs later.

However, Agard stood his ground, and alongside Naeil Mohammed (eight) and one of his fellow title winners last year Aadian Racha (one not out), the captain played patiently to take them over the line and notch an important opening win.

Before this match, the league’s opening ceremony was held at the venue. SSCL president Nigel Maraj praised tournament sponsors Powergen for renewing their sponsorship contract for a 26th year.

Their support, he said, has not only allowed competition but it also “facilitated training programmes, coaching camps and skill development initiatives. Powergen’s impact extends far beyond the playing field.

“The cricket field is a canvas where you can paint your dreams. We thank Powergen for continuing to believe in our league and the sport.”

Summarised Scores

PRES CHAGUANAS 278/7 – Jayden Joseph 108, Luke Ali 56, Justin Jaggassar 25, Fareez Ali 19; Andre Suglal 3/31, Renaldo Fournillier (3/52) vs HILLVIEW COLLEGE 106 (35.2) – Adesh Singh 39, Qadeer Juman 13; Aneal Rooplal 4/14, Ramone Sawh 2/17, Fareez Ali 2/18, Alexander Chase 2/36 – Pres Chaguanas won by 172 runs

NAPARIMA COLLEGE 82 (38.2) – Stefan Katwaroo 21, Brendan Boodoo 3/15 vs PRES SANDO 83/8 (18.4) – Riyaad Mohammed 26, Jacen Agard 17 n.o; Aarion Mohammed 4/25, Oshan Gobin 3/24 – Presentation won by 2 wickets

EL DO EAST 59 (22.2) - Justin Ramcharran 31; Zameer Ali 10; Arshad Harrilal 5/8, Jaden O’Brien 3/12 vs ST MARY’S 60/3 (7.3) – Rahul Lakhan 22 n.o, Jesse Sookwah 13 n.o – St Mary’s won by seven wickets

VISHNU BOYS 243/8 (48) – Aidan Lakhansingh 66, Andrew Rambaran 41, Aaron Basant 38, Matthias Tamdular 21; Ganesh Gobin 3/39, Kallis Ali 2/40, Kershon Charles 2/41 vs PRINCES TOWN WEST 76 (34) – Kershon Charles 22, Jaylan Ransome 17; Aidan Lakhansingh 4/25, Ishmael Ali 3/15 – Vishnu Boys won by 167 runs

FATIMA COLLEGE 257/8 – N Maingot 64, A Mahase 60, Z Siewah 57, I Fernandes 25; K Seeraj 2/29, S Harripersad 2/32, J Telemaque 2/36 vs ST BENEDICT’S 106 (28.5) – S Harripersad 26, D Lalchan 15; C Mack 4/36, A Mahase 3/22 – Fatima won by 151 runs