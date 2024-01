Peters, fix the Soca Monarch

Winston Peters - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Carnival is really bacchanal. At present there will be no International Soca Monarch again this year.

Reason? Lack of funding.

National Carnival Commission chairman Winston Peters, fix this pronto. The ball is in your court.

The world looks forward to this competition. Why are the sponsors missing in action?

Please, don't stop we Carnival!

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town