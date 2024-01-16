Missing Cocoyea man found alive with stab wounds in Rousillac

-

Southern and South Western Division police are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing of a 38-year-old PH driver from Cocoyea whose relatives reported him missing on Monday.

Lessen "Leslie" Alexander was found at around 1 pm on Tuesday on the roadside under a bridge near Silver Street River, Rousillac, on the Archibald-De Leon Highway in the South Oropouche police district.

He was taken for medical care at the hospital.

On Monday, relatives reported Alexander missing in the Southern Division when he failed to return home and all calls to his cell phone went unanswered.

He plies the San Fernando-Cocoyea route.

On Monday night, his car was recovered in the La Romaine district at a man's home.

The man reported that Alexander left the car, saying he was heading to Cedros.

The man was assisting the police with the investigations up to Tuesday evening.

It is believed that Alexander was hijacked.

Leader of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambharat told Newsday that Alexander's relatives called the group for help to relocate him early on Tuesday. Member Ravi Ramrattan and Alexander's relatives were searching and got a call that he was found.

Investigations are ongoing.