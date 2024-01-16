Minister Browne meets with new PAHO/WHO country representative

PAHO/WHO country representative Dr Gabriel Vivas Francesconi, left, speaks with Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, right, during his courtesy call to the ministry. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs

MINISTER of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne received an introductory courtesy call from Dr Gabriel Vivas Francesconi – new country representative for the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).

In addition to Trinidad and Tobago, Francesconi is also country representative to Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. Duirng the meeting, Francesconi presented his credentials signed by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general; and Dr Jarbas Barbosa Da Silva Jr., director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau.

A ministry press release said Browne warmly welcomed Francesconi and assured that this country looks forward to continuing its robust and productive relationship with PAHO/WHO.

Francesconi commended this country, the release said, for its critical role in combating the pandemic and for championing vaccine equity on behalf of Caricom and other small island developing states.

Francesconi reiterated PAHO’s commitment to collaborate and support Trinidad and Tobago's health services and priorities. The areas that were identified for assistance were addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), strengthening the capacity for universal health coverage, improving primary health care, raising awareness on the importance of mental health services and promoting destigmatization, improving capacity building and strengthening of national laboratories.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to continue working together to advance the strategic collaborative ties between this country and the PAHO Country Office.