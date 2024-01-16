Greaves, Hodge, Shamar set for WI debuts in first Test

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite. - Photo courtesy Randy Brooks / AFP

THE uncapped trio of Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and fast-bowler Shamar Joseph are all set to make their debuts for the West Indies team when they meet Australia in the first of two Test matches from 7.30 pm tonight (TT time) at the Adelaide Oval.

The Windies named a total of seven uncapped players in the 15-man Test squad, with Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Zachary McCaskie and Kevin Sinclair being the other uncapped players picked in the squad.

On the eve of the opening match in the series on Tuesday, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite all but confirmed his team's playing XI for the Test while speaking with the media.

"We will have three debutants in the team," Brathwiate said. "Kavem Hodge will bat at number five, Justin Greaves will be the all-rounder at number six and Shamar Joseph will also make his debut."

In West Indies' tour match versus a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide last week, both Greaves and Hodge scored half-centuries in the first innings, with the latter also falling just one run short of a century in the second innings as the three-day game ended in a draw. Joseph, a 24-year-old Guyanese quick who has already raised eyebrows with his pace and aggression, took figures of two for 28 in the first innings as Cricket Australia were bowled out for just 174.

"I believe (Shamar) can make an impression. He has potential and he has a lot of pace as well. He also has skill.

"I think he will enjoy bowling on these types of pitches and I just want him to go out there and enjoy it."

Brathwaite said he is "expecting a lot of fight from the guys" and he believes the inexperienced players in the squad have the opportunity to cement their spots in the West Indies' Test setup for the foreseeable future.

"The players are relatively new to Test cricket and they have got to show their worth to the world. Obviously, it is understandable that we are underdogs, but my thing for the guys is to make West Indians proud.

"We come here and we are obviously playing against the number one (Test) team. I do believe we have the potential. It all revolves around discipline and how disciplined we can be. Each player can go out there and make a name for themselves and go out there and play Test cricket for the next ten years."

Brathwaite said an increase of games in the Test format for WI can improve its attractiveness to the younger crop of players.

"Last year, we only played six (Test) matches. I believe, the more cricket we play, the better.

"Also, for aspiring youngsters in the Caribbean, if we do well in Test cricket, they grow up seeing that and it will inspire them to want to play for the West Indies. If they do not see it, they will aspire to play the formats they are seeing (more regularly) which are T10 and T20 cricket."

In late 2022, West Indies toured Australia for two Test matches - losing by 164 and 419 runs respectively.

Probable Windies XI for first Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph.