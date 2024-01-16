Fighting obesity in the ranks

Terrence Honore -

TERRENCE HONORE

LIKE ALL patriotic people in TT, I looked on intently at the state funeral for former prime minister Basdeo Panday. I express condolences to all and especially his grieving family. The ceremony was stately and well done. A fitting tribute to a national fighter and statesman.

But during the ceremony I observed that some members of the regiment in attendance appeared somewhat overweight as they performed their duties. I wondered if their appearance reflected the presence of a problem with obesity within the ranks of the regiment.

I know I’m walking a thin line to raise this issue at this time of melancholy, but the signs of obesity were plain for all to see. And it’s a concern for all of us.

I observed that the verdant green and yellow waist bands worn by the officers were a little more convex than they should be. I hope my dedicated officers wouldn’t get vex with me for saying so. But this looks like there is a small battle within the battalion – the proverbial battle of the bulge.

Although colloquially referred to, it was historically a serious account of the last major offensive by German forces during the five weeks of December 16-January 28, 1945. Just like that episode, the problem of obesity in our ranks is a serious matter.

But while we understand that girth does not determine worth, we must admit that obesity as a health issue presents a clear and present danger to our military and extends to the overall well-being of all members of our protective services, their families and the entire nation.

I do not intend to offend, but permit me to address the issue of obesity in our military.

In November 2023, a special study was conducted by the American Security Project titled “Combating Military Obesity: Stigma's Persistent Impact on Operational Readiness.” The findings reported that 68 per cent of active-duty service members (in the US Army) have overweight or obesity problems.

The report further stated, "Despite being a chronic disease with several FDA-approved treatment options, antiquated body composition policies and stigma prevent effective treatment of obesity within the armed forces."

It is also obvious that the recent covid19 pandemic caused many men and women, soldiers and civilians alike, to gain unnecessary weight. This was substantiated by another report published by Military.com, which boldly stated, “Pandemic pounds push 10,000 US army soldiers into obesity."

In the scale of things, we must remember that there is an attending cost to obesity in the ranks. It increases the cost burden on our healthcare systems. The report further stated the "the US military loses more than 650,000 workdays each year because of extra weight, and obesity-related health costs exceed (US)$1.5 billion annually for current and former service members and their families."

The problem of obesity also directly affects the retention, readiness and response by any standing army. A matter which I am sure has not escaped the attention of our military administration. The care and concern for the health and well-being of our soldiers must continue to remain a top priority.

As a concerned civilian I feel the need to remind the top brass and the Minister of National Security that obesity is a real problem in our country and the region. It is a war that must be won. Especially among the rank and file of the regiment and all protective services.

Several vanguard health organisations like the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and others continue to launch initiatives to combat obesity. One salvo after another. Carpha reported that "the Caribbean has some of the highest rates of overweight and obesity in the Americas with adults ranging from 18.9 per cent in Antigua and Barbuda to 31.6 per cent in the Bahamas."

It should be also noted that TT is rated as the "top country in the region whose population is obese," as stated by the United Nation Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). We are also ranked sixth among all countries worldwide, with 30 per cent of our adult population obese, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

We must fight against obesity.

The TT Regiment should consider a campaign with a military "sound-of," much like the first one which was credited to Pvt Willie Lee Duckworth of Sandersville, Georgia, an African American soldier serving in the US Army back in 1944. It served to build morale and give impetus to the war effort. We need that action for our situation.

Our commanders need to launch an "offensive" against obesity within the ranks. We need to overcome any recalcitrance or archaic policies and give greater priority to health and wellness among our enlisted. We need more manoeuvres of exercise and fitness to win this war. After all, we are much more than just an army on standby.

An effective wellness programme can be well initiated, much like the one conducted several years ago for police and firemen in the Point Fortin community. The officers participated in health screening examinations and it was found that many of them were overweight and generally unfit for the stress of duty. One senior officer had to be immediately hospitalised.

I recently had a chance encounter with the Commissioner of Police, and I learned that is is intended to implement a wellness plan for police officers. I was heartened at the thought and wished that all the protective services would follow suit.

After all, obesity is a serious problem for all protective services. In fact, it has been determined as one of the leading medical reasons why young recruits are disqualified from the US military. Our selection process in TT is no less stringent, but what happens afterwards requires urgent attention to mitigate against the factors that cause an onset of obesity as a disease.

However, the compelling image of the dedicated officers of the Defence Force appearing overweight at a public function has brought the problem to our attention.

I have always contended that one must be fit to function, and as such members of the protective services should be the fittest of the fit in our nation. There is cause for a mandatory programme that will ensure that officers meet the core fitness requirements of the regiment and beyond. It is a matter of caring for our commissioned officers and their families.

We must all do more than just tuck in our tummies for the occasional photo op. We should advance the line to a healthier status for our nation. Above all, there must be a proactive programme of screening and early detection in addressing the problem of obesity and related health conditions in the ranks.

I wish the regiment Godspeed on this mission and, as time goes, all officers should be able to stand at attention and still see their toes.