"Crime a failure of government"

THE EDITOR: The more than 500 murders in TT in 2023 and the continued level of murders in 2024 have many thinking about what has led to this. Some say it is due to economic conditions, others that it is because of social conditions, then there are those who try to tie it in to race or religion or the lack thereof.

The reality is that human beings of all races, classes, economic conditions and religions have a history of killing other human beings.

Think for a moment about yourself. If someone were to give you a gun today, would you decide to kill another simply because you now have a gun? If you are in economic distress, would that lead you to kill another person?

There are many reasons why one feels inclined to murder. It is impossible for any government to first find the reason why one may be murderous and then solve that individual’s problem to prevent him or her from conducting such a heinous act.

One simply must look at gang violence internationally, social events that led to murders, wars, sectarian oppression that results in atrocious human behaviour and recognise that crime and violence are a human behavioural pattern not much different from the many painful acts of mankind that seek to inflict pain and suffering.

The government’s responsibility is to recognise the possibilities and take the necessary steps to minimise criminal activities and murderous acts.

One ought to recognise that many people who are inclined to be unlawful and murderous are very unlikely to be the caring, law-abiding citizens that lead to peaceful societies. They are usually heartless, brutal and in many cases beyond repair. They position themselves to be feared, to be unforgiving and to be the conqueror and not to be conquered.

The government’s response to criminals must be forceful, bold, strong, determined and fair. The government always has the advantage: it has the legal access to weapons, it makes the laws that govern human activity, and it has the finances to support tits endeavours. When murders and criminal activity in any community get out of hand, it is a failure of the government to perform one of its most important obligations.

In TT, for example, the government must explain to citizens why it has failed to introduce internationally accepted vehicle identification plates produced by the State to identify vehicles. Many of the murders are committed by people using vehicles to escape. These vehicles are usually outfitted with false number plates as vehicle identification plates are manufactured by anyone with the basic materials to do so.

Questions can be asked about the slow pace of justice, the reluctance to follow or amend the laws regarding hanging, the chaotic structure of police patrols. The use of unmarked vehicles with blue lights and dark tints that are becoming common place for criminals and law officers.

There are many areas for immediate attention and the government must take responsibility for the present levels of criminal activity. It must provide solutions and relief.

