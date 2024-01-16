Champs SMS rebound vs Cantaro in NLCL U19 Cup

Caledonia ahead of their NLCL under-19 community cup game against QPCC on January 14. - Photo courtesy Kevon Nancoo/NLCL

Two-time reigning Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) under-19 community cup champions Soccer Made Simple (SMS) bounced back to winning ways in the 2023/24 season on Sunday, as they got a massive 6-0 win over cellar-placed Cantaro United in group A action.

After falling to a surprise 6-1 loss to QPCC on Thursday, the defending champions showed Cantaro their full wrath at the Bon Air East recreation ground on the weekend, as they scored five goals in the second half en route to the comprehensive win. Attackers Giovanni Hospedales, Stephano Christopher and Khaleem Prince were among the scorers as SMS moved to ten points and up to third spot in the seven-team group.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo, QPCC (ten points) were dealt their first loss of the season as they were beaten 3-1 by a resurgent Caledonia (nine points) team. QPCC lost their spot atop the standings, as the visitors got goals from Khidr Atiba, Ackeem James and the pint-sized Antonio Sealey to take a 3-0 lead by the hour mark. QPCC got a consolation goal in the 71st minute from Micah Nelson.

Caledonia jumped to fourth spot with the victory, with QPCC slipping to second.

QPCC's loss was Athletic International Academy's (AIA) gain, as they stretched their unbeaten run to five games with a 3-0 victory away to Blast FC in Five Rivers. AIA took the lead through St Anthony's College winger Theo Crovador in the 16th minute, with Donte Gordon scoring a double early in the second half to secure the three points.

AIA moved back to the top of the group A table and currently hold a slender one-point lead over both QPCC and SMS.

In group B, bottom-placed club Kamillionare FC were able to register their first points of the season as they defeated Moruga FC by a 2-1 margin in Freeport. Daniel Hope and Damarion Boswell got the goals for Kamillionare to turn back Moruga, who got a lone goal from Ayche Saunders.

At the Morne Diablo recreation ground, the visiting Made in La Brea (seven points) were able to salvage a late point as they got a stoppage-time penalty from Ruben Phillip to earn a 1-1 draw with Gasparillo Youths (seven points). Gasparillo and Made in La Brea remained in third and fourth spots respectively.

The top-of-the-table group B clash between Point Fortin Youth Academy (15 points) and Central Soccer World (12 points) was rescheduled to Thursday.