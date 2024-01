Body found in river in Arima

POLICE are at the scene of a murder at La Florissante, D'Abadie, Arima.

A man’s body was found on the rocks near the side of the riverbed with his hands tied.

Police have not yet identified the victim but say he is of mixed descent.

He was wearing a grey T-shirt and black three-quarter jeans.

Police have not yet revealed the cause of death.

This is the 25th murder in Trinidad and Tobago for the year.