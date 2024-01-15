TTCB votes to remove treasurer; Chaitoo: I tried to do right thing

TT Cricket Board treasurer Kiswah Chaitoo - TTCB/File Photo

KISWAH Chaitoo is disappointed by a vote of no confidence to have him resign as the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) treasurer.

Chaitoo, a chartered accountant with 20 years' experience, said he was just trying to do the "right thing" and help the local cricket body run its finances above board.

On December 9, at a TTCB board meeting, it was alleged that fraudulent activities were taking place in the TTCB, with over $500,000 being unaccounted for.

The misappropriation of funds allegedly took place for around five years and eventually led to an employee resigning.

It was also revealed that it was common practice for blank cheques to be available in case any situations arose where money was required.

The TTCB has since said that the practise of using blank cheques has stopped.

It is understood that the use of blank cheques led to suspicious activity, with employee/employees using funds without necessary approval.

Chaitoo, who is a trained forensic accountant, in an effort to protect his name, reported the matter to the Fraud Squad without the board's knowledge.

At a TTCB monthly executive meeting on Saturday, nine executive members voted to have Chaitoo removed and two were against it. However, for Chaitoo to leave his position, two-thirds of the board members must vote in favour of Chaitoo being removed.

In an interview with Newsday, Chaitoo said, "The whole vote of no confidence is because, I imagine, the alleged fraud went into the public domain. The board wanted to keep everything very quiet."

Chaitoo said the TTCB wanted him to keep the issues in-house.

"They were suggesting that because I am the treasurer and not the accountant for the board that I did not need to go to the Fraud Squad, I don't need to report it to the police. I told them as a professional accountant I had my ethics...I would not be sweeping anything below the carpet (and) I will be reporting it to the police.

"Nothing I would have said or done made any accusations against anyone. They were saying because of those comments out in public they don't have any confidence to work with me any more."

Chaitoo said people sometimes get punished for trying to practise proper ethics.

"For doing the right thing in this country, that is the result."

This is a situation that goes beyond the boundary, Chaitoo said.

"This is not about a cricket match you supposed to play on a Saturday or Sunday, this is an (alleged) fraud...we are using funds from Cricket West Indies, from SporTT (Sport Company of TT), from Prime Minister's Fund (Sport and Culture Fund) and if as the treasurer I did not report this to the police, six months from now it probably would have arisen and it would have gotten into the public and the first thing the executive would have said, 'What did the treasurer do about it?'"

On December 15, police PRO Joanne Archie told Newsday, “Fraud Squad has only received this investigation from the south office a few days ago and they are presently (sic) reviewing the file to have an appreciation of how to approach the investigation and to appoint an investigator. So it’s still in the embryonic stage."

Chaitoo has been the TTCB treasurer since November 2021.