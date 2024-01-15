Prolonged sitting bad for your health

Dr Maxwell Ademeyi -

Maxwell Ademeyi

MODERN LIVING has made a lot of people physically “lazy” in the sense that mundane daily activities see people not using key muscles as much as they should, and in the process cause themselves health problems.

Imagine office workers and several others who sit for long hours staring at computer screens, like air traffic controllers, police officers, and security who monitor closed-circuit television cameras. Others are long-distance and intra-city commuter bus drivers, heavy equipment and machine operators, and couch potatoes who spend hours watching television. All those sedentary hours can wreck the back and jeopardise personal health.

Increased risk

of heart disease

Scientists first noticed something was up in a study that compared two similar groups: transit drivers, who sit most of the day, and conductors or guards, who don’t. Though their diets and lifestyles were a lot alike, those that sat were about twice as likely to get heart disease as those that stood. Prolonged sitting and physical inactivity drastically increase risk of heart diseases.

Can shorten

your lifespan

You’re more likely to die earlier from any cause if you sit for long stretches at a time. Since sedentary lifestyle and prolonged sitting and inactivity increases the risk of many lifestyle diseases, it follows then that these may increase your morbidity and mortality which invariably translates into shorter lifespan.

Increased risk

of dementia

If you sit too much, your brain could look just like that of someone with dementia. Sitting also raises your risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which all play a role in the development of dementia. Moving throughout the day can help even more than exercise to lower your risk of all these health problems.

Your odds of

diabetes rise

You are more likely to have diabetes if you sit all day. And it is not only because you burn fewer calories. It is the actual sitting that seems to do it. It is not clear why, but doctors think sitting may change the way your body reacts to insulin, the hormone that helps it burn sugar and other carbohydrates for energy.

Increased risk

of blood clots

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a clot that forms in your leg, often because you sit still for too long. It can be serious if the clot breaks free and lodges in your lung. You might notice swelling and pain, but some people have no symptoms. That’s why it’s a good idea to break up long sitting sessions.

Weight gain

Prolonged sitting and watching a lot of TV, surfing the web for hours on end are habits that can encourage weight gain. You’re more likely to be overweight or obese. If you exercise every day, that’s good, but it won’t make a huge dent in the extra weight you gain as a result of too much screen time.

Wrecks your back

The seated position puts huge stress on your back muscles, neck and spine. It’s even worse if you slouch. Lack of the right height and support for your back in the proper spots can cause back problems. However, no matter how comfortable you get, your back still won’t like a long sitting session. So, it’s always better to get up and move around for a minute or two every half hour to keep your spine in line.

Increased risk of

varicose veins

Sitting for too long will cause blood to pool in your legs. This puts added pressure on your veins. They could swell, twist, or bulge – this is called varicose veins. You may also see spider veins and bundles of broken blood vessels nearby. They usually aren’t serious, but they can ache. These if left untreated can lead to other health conditions.

Lack of use

causes deterioration

Older adults who aren’t active may be more likely to get osteoporosis (weakened bones) and could slowly become unable to perform basic tasks of everyday life, like taking a bath or using the toilet. Persistent sitting and non-use of joints and muscles will lead to loss of function, stiffness and wasting of muscles. While moderate exercise won’t prevent it, you don’t have to go out and run a marathon or take up farming to stay mobile in your golden years. Just don’t plant yourself on the couch for hours at a time but engage in moderate consistent exercises and movements.

Increased cancer risk

You may be more likely to get colon, endometrial, or lung cancer. The more you sit, the higher the odds. Older women have higher odds of breast cancer. That doesn’t change if you’re super-active. What matters is how much you sit.

It is recommended that you work more movement into your day: stand up and stretch every half hour or so. Touch your toes. Take a stroll around the office. Stand at your desk for part of the day. Get a desk that rises or make your own. Set your computer on top of a box. Talk to your boss about a treadmill desk. All these things can help stop the negative effects of uninterrupted sitting and keep you on the road to good health.

