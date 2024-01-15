Prison FC grab late winner against Caledonia

PRISON Service FC snatched a stoppage time winner against Caledonia in the last match of matchday eight in the TT Premier Football League at Arima Velodrome on Sunday.

Prison took the lead through a 22nd minute goal by Joshua Araujo-Wilson, a lead the service men held until half-time.

In the 74th minute, Caledonia thought it did enough to share the points as Mahvy Rismay found the equaliser in the 74th minute.

Jeremiah Vidale then gave Prison a late winner when he found the back of the net four minutes into stoppage time.

Prison are now in sixth position in the 11-team standings with 12 points and Caledonia are eighth with six points.