PowerGen schools cricket league bowls off

In this January 26, 2023 file photo, Naparima Boys’ College Fareez Ali pays a shot against St Mary’s College during the Secondary Schools’ Cricket League at Naparima Grounds, San Fernando. - AYANNA KINSALE

DEFENDING PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premiership division champions Presentation College, San Fernando will open its 2024 campaign against Naparima College at the latter's school ground at Lewis Street, San Fernando, from 10.30 am today.

Prior to the match, an opening ceremony will be held at 9 am.

All the other 50-Over matches will bowl off at 10 am. Promoted team El Dorado East Secondary, will try to start life in the premiership on a high note against St Mary's College at the former's school ground. El Dorado East earned a spot in the premiership after winning the north championship division last year.

Princes Town West Secondary, the other promoted team, tackle Vishnu Boys Hindu College at the Bamboo Recreation Ground in Bamboo Number Two. Princes Town copped the south championship division in 2023.

The other matches will see Hillview College face Presentation College, Chaguanas at Honeymoon Park in Tunapuna and Fatima College will play St Benedict's College at Fatima Ground, Mucurapo.

The tournament will be played over nine rounds, with the team earning the most points being crowned champions.

Fixtures:

Naparima College vs Presentation College (San Fernando), Naparima Ground

El Dorado East vs St Mary's, El Dorado East

Fatima vs St Benedict's, Fatima Ground

Hillview vs Presentation College (Chaguanas), Honeymoon Park

Vishnu Boys vs Princes Town West, Bamboo Recreation Ground