Panday's 'best friend' misses him

NORMIE’S TRIBUTE: The Panday family’s dog Norman sits next to a photo of late prime minister Basdeo Panday at the family’s Bryan’s Gate, Phillipine home on Monday. Mickela Panday says “Normie” misses his best friend. - Mickela Panday's Facebook page

MICKELA Panday, daughter of former prime minister Basdeo Panday, has thanked members of the public for their love and concern for the family's dog Norman ("Normie"), who is also grieving for him.

Panday, 90, died in the US on January 1 after going there for medical treatment in mid-December.

On January 15, Mickela posted photos of Norman at the family's home at Bryan's Gate, Phillipine, looking at Panday's photo, lying down near it and walking around with a flag with Panday's face on it.

She said, "Thank you for all the love and concern expressed for our sweet Norman (Normie). He misses Dad every day, but is comforted by all the love and cuddles from everyone."

Panday related how Norman was a stray in the area and Mickela would leave food by their front gate for him. He said one day Mickela let the dog in and he never left.

Mickela, one of four sisters, has also posted photos and videos of Panday and Norman, showing their close bond. Panday is seen brushing Norman's coat, hugging him or talking to him while tending to his kitchen garden.

The photos of Norman giving his solitary tribute to Panday got many positive replies on Facebook.

Renu Mishra said, "This pic made me emotional. Animals cannot speak our language but they have the same emotions as us."

Karen Lobin said, "Some pets grieve for their loved ones until they die"

To a photo of Norman walking on his own, with a flag with Panday's face flying on his back, Alisa T Tom said, "He is happy to go on the walk and show off his papa."

Bruce Wane said, "I'm sure he is missing him."

Keron Manohar said, "Norman, the best friend of the Fox."

Panday had a state funeral at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando on January 9.

Afterwards, he was cremated at the Shore of Peace, Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche.

In a video posted on her Facebook page on January 13, Mickela was seen scattering Panday's ashes into the Gulf of Paria.