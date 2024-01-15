Nailah Blackman, bmobile in strategic partnership

TSTT's Kashif Greaves joins Nailah Blackman on stage at her Sokah Origins - Eden event to celebrate her partnership with bmobile. -

Soca singer Nailah Blackman and communications provider bmobile have formed a strategic partnership which "aims to ignite the spirit of Carnival and celebrate the vibrant culture of Trinidad and Tobago."

The agreement was made official before Blackman’s fans during her Sokah Origins – Eden event at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on January 7.

A media release said, "This alliance, set to extend throughout the year, embraces the deepening synergy between technology and entertainment, creating a dynamic platform for innovation and celebration."

While on stage, Blackman was given artwork from her bmobile photoshoot as well as a decorated microphone sleeve by bmobile’s acting assistant general manager, consumer sales, Kashif Greaves who said the gesture signified a metaphorical handing over of the baton, the release said.

He said bmobile was thrilled to unite with Blackman, a dynamic artist, songwriter and musician, who continues to take soca music around the globe.

“As the only local telecommunications brand in the country, we take pride in investing in home-grown talent and promoting those aspects of our culture that truly make us Trinibagonian. Nailah embodies the characteristics that our brand stands for – creativity, innovation and investment in local culture,” Greaves said in the release.

Blackman has been named bmobile's “chief fun officer” for the Carnival season

. Commenting on the partnership she said, “It feels like I'm coming back home. A lot of times we feel that what’s outside is better because of how it's represented. But it’s really important for me to build and grow with my own. Local is better, and I want local to thrive. I am home-bred in TT, and I am so happy to be back with a company that is completely Trinbagonian.

"The brand of Nailah is very much aligned with bmobile, as I'm a nature lover and I’m somebody who believes in going green, overall.”

Greaves credited Blackman – a granddaughter of late calypsonian Garfield “Ras Shorty I” Blackman, the inventor of soca – for always shining a spotlight on the artform through her music. He said her efforts to preserve her family’s legacy have been shown through her diverse, eclectic catalogue “which appealed significantly” to the bmobile brand.

“What connects people to Carnival fundamentally is the music. Nailah has been able to marry soca with different sounds like dancehall, which has really breathed life into the genre globally,” Greaves said.

He also noted that the company, with its Carnival 2024 slogan being Iz Ah Vibe, continues to leverage its cutting-edge technology to connect with fans nationwide.

He said customers can now choose from a number of enhanced bundle packages which will enable better streaming for events this season.

“We’re providing even greater support. Our aim is to bridge the gap between generations of audiences so that they can share their experiences through pictures and videos, etc. We are truly committed to fostering innovation and creativity.”

Blackman said fans can look forward to more high-energy performances from her and her team this Carnival.

She said, “This is not just a job for me. I am very passionate about what I do and how I relate to my fans. I want to make every event I do this year a memory that my fans and I will never forget.”