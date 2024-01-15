MP backs Pepper Village protest over poor roads

Residents of Pepper Village staged a protest on Monday morning calling on authorities to rebuild the collapsed Gran Couva Main Road after a WASA water main destroyed the road infrastructure some two years ago. Gran Couva Main Road, Pepper Village Gran Couva. - Photo by Roger Jacob

TABAQUITE MP Anita Haynes Alleyne threw her support behind residents of Pepper Village, Gran Couva who protested about deplorable road conditions on Monday morning.

In a statement on Monday, Haynes Alleyne identified Gran Couva as an area in the constituency where there had been several major landslips.

She said a review of all of these landslips was first done in 2020, shortly after she was elected MP.

"While some restoration work was attempted, severe weather in November 2022 wreaked further damage to roads throughout the community, worsening existing landslips and resulting in newly formed land movements."

Haynes Alleyne said her constituency office was told a geotechnical survey had been done to inform the required repairs.

"To date, there has been no update, and multiple areas along the Gran Couva Main Road remain extremely dangerous for vehicular traffic, with portions entirely closed."

In 2021, she continued, ten per cent of all landslip repair projects identified by the Works and Transport Ministry were in Tabaquite.

"Proper restoration works are long overdue in Gran Couva and many other communities such as Brasso Venado, Los Atajos, Caratal, Corosal, Guaracara, Parforce, Tortuga, Mamoral, San Fabien and more."

Haynes Alleyne added that she had highlighted these issues many times in and outside Parliament.

“It is particularly difficult for these residents to look on at significant construction works throughout TT while no update has been provided as to when any repair works can be expected in their communities.”

She condemned what she described as Government's poor response to the pleas of citizens.

“There is something to be said about a government that creates an environment in which citizens are only heard and action only is taken after some form of public protest."

Haynes Alleyne called on the Works and Transport Ministry "to review these matters with urgency and, at the very least, indicate when repair work can be expected.”

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan was not available for comment.