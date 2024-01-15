Man gunned down in Sando

File photo by Roger Jacob

A man identified as Renaco Pierre, 30, was gunned down in San Fernando on Monday afternoon.

Newsday understands around 2.15 pm Pierre, of Rushworth Street, San Fernando, was chased by gunmen from Dottin Street through Legendre Street before he crashed at the corner of Fonrose Street and June Street.

The men got out of their car and shot Pierre dead in his car.

Newsday understands police recovered almost 30 rounds of spent ammunition at the scene.

Crime Scene Investigators were on the scene when Newsday visited on Monday afternoon. With the driver's door of his black car open, Pierre was slumped over, motionless in the driver's seat.

From Coffee Street, three men were watching the police at work. When asked by Newsday if they saw what transpired, they said no.

One said, "There's three things we don't do. We don't see nothing, we don't hear nothing, and we don't say nothing."

On Legendre Street, a woman was seen sitting on her porch inside the area cordoned off by police. She told Newsday she had just arrived home from work and saw the shot-up vehicle on the road. Next to the yellow crime scene tape was business as usual at Karamath's Roti Shop.

This incident, however, was not the first time Pierre was attacked. In September 2023, he was driving a white Toyota Fielder wagon along Lisas Boulevard, Point Lisas. His common-law wife Denise Mendoza, 45 and their eight-year-old son were also in the car. Gunmen ambushed them, opening fire on the vehicle and hitting all three occupants. Pierre and his son survived but Mendoza succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead at the Couva District Health Facility.

Police and Mendoza's relatives then believed Pierre was the gunmen's intended target.