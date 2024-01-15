Las Lomas shooting leaves two hospitalised

Two young women are in critical condition after a gunman shot at a group of people.

At around 7.20pm on Sunday, Isabella Teelucksingh, 14, and Hema Boodoo, 20, were with a group of others when a man known to the police started shooting, hitting both girls.

Reports said the gunman and another man got into an altercation earlier in the evening. After leaving and returning with a gun, the attacker saw the other man standing with several people and began shooting.

Despite social media reports, Newsday was reliably informed that both teenagers are hospitalised.

Teelucksingh is said to be in critical condition at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital, Mt Hope.

Las Lomas police are investigating the shooting and searching for the gunman.